ZIMEC Zambia International Mining & Energy Conference: 1st-2nd November 2023

The Garden Court Hotel in Kitwe will host the 11th edition of the Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference (ZIMEC) from 1st to 2nd November 2023.

The event will be organised by AME Trade Ltd with the support of the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development, Ministry of Energy, Chamber of Mines, Zambia and AZMEC (Association of Zambian Mineral Exploration Companies).

ZIMEC Zambia is an annual event. ZIMEC 2022 was officially inaugurated by the Honourable Minister of Mines & Mineral Development.

ZIMEC 2022 gathered over 500 attendees from 17 countries, consisting of 21 sponsors and featured more than 40 exhibition stands. The high-level audience demonstrated the importance of the event and its impact on the Zambia mining and energy sectors.

The main theme of ZIMEC 2023 will be “Investing in Zambia, Mine to Market, Clean Energy and the Sustainable Development of Future Minerals”.

For more information visit ZIMEC website at www.zimeczambia.com.