Tanzanian Amsons Group To Develop 1,300MW Of Solar And Coal Power Projects In Zambia Worth USD 900 Million

Tanzania’s Amsons Group has announced a partnership with Exergy Africa Limited to develop 1,300MW of new power generation capacity in Zambia, including 1,000MW of solar and 300MW of coal, at a planned investment of USD 900 million.

The agreement was signed in Lusaka on 9 December 2025 and is intended to support Zambia’s future power demand, industrial expansion, and grid stability.

The partners plan to introduce new power generation assets, improve grid reliability for key industrial sectors, and enable new manufacturing and mining investment.

According to the announcement, 500MW of solar capacity is expected to be added to the grid within 18 months, and the full 1,300MW is expected to be completed within 24 months.

The companies also intend to coordinate cross-border logistics, fuel supply, and power plant construction resources through Amsons Group’s regional infrastructure network.

Amsons Group Chief Executive Officer Edha Nahdi said Zambia is a strategic growth market for the company and highlighted the intention to bring regional energy infrastructure, logistics capability, and clean energy investments to support Zambia’s industrialization and power stability.

Exergy Africa Limited Director Monica Musonda said the partnership reflects growing momentum toward regional energy integration, noting that the collaboration aims to move faster, reduce project risk, and deliver reliable power where it is needed.

Zambia’s Minister of Energy, Makokozo Chikote, who attended the signing, said the government welcomes private-sector investment and confirmed that the energy sector is on the right trajectory.

He noted that the partnership supports the government’s long-term plan to grow the sector through increased private participation and that the new capacity will help shift Zambia toward a power surplus position.

About Amsons Group

Amsons Group is a diversified energy and industrial conglomerate operating in Tanzania, Kenya, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zambia.

Its activities include fuel distribution, LPG, cement manufacturing, concrete, flour milling, logistics, packaging, real estate, and electronics assembly.

About Exergy Africa Limited

Exergy Africa Limited is an investment holding and management company focused on the energy sector of East and Southern Africa.

It invests in and develops companies across the energy value chain, including power trading, generation, distribution, and supply.