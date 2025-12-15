Dot Com IPO in Zambia Oversubscribed by 114% and Closes Early on LuSE

The Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) has announced that the Dot Com Initial Public Offering in Zambia was successfully oversubscribed and closed ahead of schedule on 5 December 2025.

The exchange said the offer closed one week earlier than planned after being oversubscribed by 114%.

According to LuSE, the Dot Com Initial Public Offering attracted strong retail participation, with more than 500 new shareholders joining the market during the offer period.

The total amount requested in the offer was ZMW 12.3 million, while the amount received reached ZMW 14.1 million.

Retail investors accounted for 85% of the investor base, while entities represented 10%.

Zambian investors contributed 75% of total subscriptions, amounting to ZMW 10.5 million, while foreign investors accounted for 25%, equivalent to ZMW 3.5 million.

Nicholas Kabaso, Chief Executive Officer of LuSE, said the outcome reflects growing investor confidence in small and medium-sized enterprises with transparent disclosures and sound governance structures.

He said the response demonstrates that investors are willing to allocate capital to emerging businesses when credible growth prospects are presented.

Kabaso added that the successful completion of the offer strengthens the exchange’s role as a platform for capital raising by smaller and growing enterprises and supports broader participation in Zambia’s capital markets.

Following the close of the offer period, reconciliations are being conducted by the broker, transfer secretary, custodian bank, and the Lusaka Clearing and Settlement Agency.

The exchange said secondary market trading of Dot Com shares is expected to commence on 17 December 2025, subject to the completion of these processes.

Dot Com is a Zambian technology and digital services company xspecialised in revenue collection systems, digital payments, and business intelligence.

The company listed on LuSE to raise capital to support business expansion, product development, and market growth within Zambia and the region.