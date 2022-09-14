ZIMEC International Mining & Energy Conference: 1st-3rd November 2022

Lusaka will host the 10th edition of the Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition (ZIMEC 2022) from 1st to 3rd November 2022.

For the past 9 years, AME Trade, the Zambian Government, and the Chamber of Mines have strived to enhance the mining and energy industries, by bringing all stakeholders together at the Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition, ZIMEC.

Its speakers provide the latest industry updates and discuss current Mining & Energy challenges and opportunities in Zambia and surrounding countries.

This edition is under the theme: “The synergy between mining and energy: Developing sufficient sustainable energy to satisfy Zambia’s mineral production goals”.

The 10th edition of ZIMEC remains dedicated to providing the audience with the latest information on developments within the sectors, highlighting new opportunities, and providing a platform for public and private sector players to network.

For more information visit ZIMEC website www.zimeczambia.com.