ZIMEC 2023 Forum Sparks Investment Optimism in Zambia’s Mining and Energy Sectors

The 11th Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition (ZIMEC) was recently concluded, setting a new attendance record.

Held at The Garden Court Hotel in Kitwe from November 1st to 2nd, ZIMEC 2023 attracted over 500 participants from more than 20 countries, representing every continent.

Under the High Patronage of The President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema, the event featured key industry players, government officials, and international representatives.

Zambia’s Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Honourable Paul Kabuswe, inaugurated the conference on behalf of President Hichilema.

The President’s message, delivered by Minister Kabuswe, emphasized the importance of the conference theme, “Investing in Zambia, Mine to Market, Clean Energy and the Sustainable Development of Future Minerals.”

President Hichilema reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to growing the energy sector and implementing investor-friendly reforms.

Key speakers, including UK High Commissioner H.E. Nicholas Woolley and DRC Ambassador H.E. Didier Serge Tepupileka Bapaga, echoed the theme, highlighting the potential for international collaboration.

Discussions during the conference addressed various aspects of the mining and energy sectors, including regional cooperation, mineral production targets, financing the mining value chain, technology, infrastructure, and clean energy supply.

The event concluded with a focus on the opportunities for value creation, industrialization, and the critical role of innovation in meeting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

ZIMEC is organized by AME Trade, a leading independent company empowering trade development & investments through conferences & trade events, business intelligence reports, capacity-building training programs, and digital connect marketing services.