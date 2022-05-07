Lusaka to Host EU-Zambia Economic Forum: 18-19 May 2022

The Ministry of Commerce, Trade, and Industry of Zambia will be hosting the EU-Zambia Economic Forum in Lusaka on 18-19 May 2022 under the theme “Economic Transformation Through Greem Growth.”

This inaugural event will be hosted under the auspices of H.E. President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and will focus on green investment.

The event will bring together a wide range of entrepreneurs, experts, financial institutions, innovators, and policy decision-makers from Zambia as well as from the European Union and its 27 Member States.

The common goal is to generate private sector investments and business opportunities that foster economic growth and create jobs through exploring sustainable products and services within the green economy.

The forum also presents an opportunity for companies from Zambia and the EU to exhibit their products and services.

The exhibitions will facilitate tangible international and local trade relationships, whilst providing a platform for the private sector to demonstrate the innovations, solutions and services they have to offer for business linkages.

For additional details visit: https://bit.ly/3kUDKr3